Israel announced, Tuesday, that it will stop activities of its Agency for International Cooperation in Angola because of the African nation's vote against Israel on Friday at the United Nations Security Council.
|
10:28
Reported
News BriefsKislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16
Israel announces a step against Angola
Israel announced, Tuesday, that it will stop activities of its Agency for International Cooperation in Angola because of the African nation's vote against Israel on Friday at the United Nations Security Council.
Last Briefs