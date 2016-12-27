10:28 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Israel announces a step against Angola Israel announced, Tuesday, that it will stop activities of its Agency for International Cooperation in Angola because of the African nation's vote against Israel on Friday at the United Nations Security Council. Read more



