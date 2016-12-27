Israel ceases cooperation with Angola over UN vote

The PM continues to act against countries that voted in favor of the anti-Israel UN resolution.

As part of a series of recent acts demonstrating his displeasure with countries that voted for the recent anti-Israel UN resolution, PM Netanyahu is instructing that Israel’s foreign ministry cooperation and international development arm stop its activities with Angola, which voted for the resolution.

As joint activity with Angola is currently sparse, the move is largely symbolic.

In addition, the arrival of an Angolan internist who was to arrive for a course in Israel is to be cancelled, according to Ynet.

Although it voted for the resolution, Angola had originally promised Israel that it would abstain from voting.

Earlier, the Angolan ambassador was summoned for reprimand, along with the ambassadors of other countries that supported the resolution.

Hours after the passage of the resolution, Netanyahu recalled Israeli ambassadors to New Zealand and Senegal, two countries which sponsored the resolution, and cancelled aid to Senegal.

The PM also cancelled a visit in Israel with the Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman scheduled for today due to the Ukrainian vote in favor.