Police won't seek more remand for Ghattas

Police said, Tuesday, they won't seek to extend the remand of Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas, who was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of smuggling cellular phones to security prisoners and passing notes between prisons. They will seek house arrest with restrictive conditions.

On Monday, police sought to keep Ghattas in custody for four days but the Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court only extended the remand for a day. On Tuesday the police announced the arrest of the brother of one of the security prisoners on suspicion of providing Ghattas with the phones. Investigators are leaning toward filing charges against Ghattas, based on the evidence.