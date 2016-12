08:57 Reported News Briefs Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16 Bill to ban groups working against the IDF from schools Minister Naftali Bennett is leading a campaign for passage of a bill by Knesset members Shuli Moalem-Refaeli and Bezalel Smotrich of the Jewish Home Party he chairs, which would bar groups in Israel and around the world who work against the Israel Defense Forces from having access to schools. Read more



