IsraelNationalNews.com
07:39
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16

Supplier of cellular phones to MK Ghattas arrested

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) with the cellular phones Ghattas is suspected of smuggling to security prisoners.

The suspect is a relative of a security prisoner.



Last Briefs