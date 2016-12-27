Police have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) with the cellular phones Ghattas is suspected of smuggling to security prisoners.
News BriefsKislev 27, 5777 , 27/12/16
Supplier of cellular phones to MK Ghattas arrested
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) with the cellular phones Ghattas is suspected of smuggling to security prisoners.
The suspect is a relative of a security prisoner.
