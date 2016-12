22:58 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16 Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16 'Birthright: the issue that unites Netanyahu and Beilin' Read more



CEO of Birthright says the organization unites left and right in Israel, and successfully combats assimilation in the United States as Birthright wins the Begin Prize. ► ◄ Last Briefs