16:56 Reported News Briefs Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16 Kislev 25, 5777 , 25/12/16 Knesset Speaker OKs search of MK Ghattas office Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein approved, Sunday, a police search of the office of Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List). Read more



