Police to search office of MK Ghattas

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein instructed Knesset security chief Joseph Griff to search the Knesset office of MK Basel Ghattas.

Ghattas' office was sealed Friday to prevent any obstruction of the investigation into the Balad MK's smuggling of mobile phones to security prisoners in Israeli prisons. Ghattas voluntarily agreed to be stripped of his parliamentary immunity last week and was subsequently placed under arrest. His arrest was extended until Monday.

Judge Menachem Mizrachi stated that "At this stage there is still a long way [before] determining if there is a reasonable suspicion of any violation of the law [with regard to] the struggle against terrorism. However, there is concern that releasing Ghattas [at this time] could harm public peace and could interfere with the investigation."

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that the police would act decisively to ensure that Ghattas receives justice for his actions. "Whoever smuggles cell phones to a murderer in jail understands that using them might cause more murder. [He is] therefore a danger to the public and belongs in prison [himself]."