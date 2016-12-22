13:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 Kislev 22, 5777 , 22/12/16 High Court to Amona residents: Make that unconditional Justices of the Supreme Court demanded of Amona residents, Thursday, that they submit pledge by 5:00 pm to leave the Samarian Jewish community peacefully without any conditions and without any reservations. Read more



