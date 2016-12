14:29 Reported News Briefs Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Kislev 18, 5777 , 18/12/16 Parole board appoves release of ex Pres. Katsav The parole board announced today that it had decided on the release from prison of former President Moshe Katsav after 5 months of imprisonment. Read more



