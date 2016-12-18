Former President Moshe Katsav to be released from prison

Parole Board decides to free Moshe Katsav after only five years of imprisonment.

The Parole Board announced on Sunday their intent to release former President Moshe Katsav from prison.

Katsav was charged with rape, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. He has so far served only five of those years.

As in previous discussions, the prosecution opposed Katsav's release, claiming there had been no change which would justify early release. They also pointed out the fact Katsav did not take responsibility for his criminal acts and refused to express regret for committing them.

Katsav participates in the Israel Prison Service's sessions for sex offenders, but as mentioned has not admitted to actually committing any.

A few months ago, the Parole Board refused to release Katsav early, claiming it was "not yet the time to allow the prisoner to be released, and there is no reason to cancel the Board's previous decision."

However, they also said Katsav could appeal again within six months, as long as he continued participating in the aforementioned sessions.