“Do not harm IDF soldiers in any way”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Amona residents to refrain from violence towards the evacuating forces. “I call everyone to act responsibly .Do not harm IDF soldiers and the security forces in any way.”

“These are our sons, they are dear to us, they protect all of us and there is no place for violence,” he continued. “Israel is a state of law. The court ruling obligates all of us, it obligates the Israeli government as well but the law must be equal. The same law that obligates the evacuation of Amona also obligates the evacuation of illegal building in other parts of our country.”