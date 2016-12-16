Netanyahu to Amona residents: Please act responsibly

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon urged the residents of Amona to refrain from violence against the security forces who will come to evict them from their homes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the community must be evacuated.

“You are undergoing a difficult time period, you and your families, the entire people of Israel. The government is committed to the communities in Judea and Samaria. We are committed to them more than any other government in Israel's history,” Netanyahu said in the message released shortly before the start of the Sabbath.

“That’s why the government ministers and I made every possible effort, every effort, to find a solution that will keep the residents in their homes. We spent day and night on this, held dozens of discussions, we suggested creative solutions, solutions outside the box - but unfortunately our proposals were not accepted,” he continued.

“One thing must be clear: Israel is a state of law. A court ruling obligates all of us, it also obligates the Government of Israel. But the law must be equal. The same law which requires the evacuation of Amona also requires the removal of illegal buildings in other parts of the country.

“That is why I instructed to expedite the demolition of illegal construction in the Negev, in Wadi Ara, in the Galilee, in central Israel - throughout the country. And we will do so in the coming days. I will not allow a double standard regarding enforcement of building between the citizens of Israel, Jews and Arabs. I will fight so that Israel will have one law for everyone and the enforcement will be for everyone - which has not happened for decades until now.

“I call on everyone to act responsibly: Do not in any way harm IDF soldiers and security forces. These are our children, they are dear to us all, they protect all of us. There is no place for violence,” said the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu added, "I also appeal to the dear parents of Amona: Your protest is understandable, but this is not the place for the presence of boys and girls, young men and women.

“I call on all the leaders to demonstrate national responsibility at this time. The unity of Israel is a supreme value and is the source of our strength. We are one. We are brothers. "

