An unexpected inheritance

Gilbert Luzon, the owner of the King Solomon hotel chain, bequeathed millions of dollars to his hotel employees when he passed away, Channel 2 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Luzon, whose holdings included hotels in Jerusalem and Tiberius, stated in his will that employees who had worked at his hotels for at least five years would receive inheritances of $1,000 for every year they worked for him. Employees who worked for five years would receive the minimum of $5,000, and inheritance would go up for each year of seniority.