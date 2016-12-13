16:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Kislev 13, 5777 , 13/12/16 Marzel: Reports about threats to Bennett - Spin Baruch Marzel, a leader of the Otzmah Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party, responded, Tuesday afternoon to a report about increased security for Education Minister Naftali Bennett by saying,"Reports on threats to Naftali Bennett are more spin designed to cause delegitimization of the struggle for Amona."



Marzel added, "We are not disappointed with Bennett because we had no expectations of him, so no one will harm Bennett. The only ones who are angry at him are particularly those supporters who were disappointed with the faulty staying power of Bennett and the Jewish Home and the assistance they provide for the destruction of a community. I hope these people will hurt Bennett at the ballot box."



► ◄ Last Briefs