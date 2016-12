Coalition chairman David Bitan added his voice to the latest round of criticism of Member of Knesset Hanin Zoabi, Tuesday afternoon.

Writing on his Twitter account, the Likud lawmaker said, "For those who doubt that Members of Knesset on the Joint [Arab] List do not represent the Arabs of Israel, it was published today about Hanin Zoabi that she traveled abroad, funded by the television channel of the Hamas terror organization." He continued, "Zoabi's place is not in the Israeli Knesset."