'Zoabi is a treacherous criminal'

MK Hanin Zoabi (Joint Arab List) flew last June to Jordan, funded by the Al Quds Channel, which is affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

Zoabi's trip was approved by the Ethics Committee of the Knesset, which is the authority in charge of approving such trips of MKs abroad.

Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman, MK Robert Ilatov, said that '' when the Hamas organization congratulates terrorist attacks in Israel, it does so through the Al Quds Channel. This channel is so extreme against Israel and so passionate in its support for attacks on Israeli soldiers and innocent civilians that only MK Zoabi was found suitable for its sponsorship of this trip. ''

According to Ilatov, MK Zoabi was chosen for the trip precisely because she represents well its principles and ideology, “an ideology of incitement to terrorism and attacking innocent people with the goal of destroying the State of Israel.”

''MK Hanin Zoabi has proven for the umpteenth time how much she despises the State of Israel and everything it represents. This trip sponsored by the Al-Quds is spitting in the face of the State of Israel and its citizens ''.

MK Ilatov added sharply, "Hanin Zoabi is a criminal traitor who does not at all represent the moderate Arab public that is interested in coexistence and security. Zoabi prefers to spend all her time and energy harming the State of Israel rather than being concerned about the public who voted for her. I'm going to work for the elimination of such terrorists from the Knesset of State of Israel ''.