Arab MK: No equanimity to incitement against PM

Member of Knesset Issawi Farij (Meretz) responded, Sunday evening, to the placing of a picture of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's with a noose at the Betzalel Institute of Art in Jerusalem by saying, "We should not react nonchalantly to the posters of incitement against Netanyahu."

Farij explained, "Netanyahu heats and escalates public discourse, but irresponsible conduct requires us [to act with] more responsibility." He added, The person behind the posters is playing into the hands of Netanyahu's and his colleagues who seek to be built up by hatred and are interested in it."

