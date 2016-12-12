Picture of Netanyahu and a noose displayed at Betzalel

An unknown person or persons have put up a picture of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with a noose in front of him among a group of 20 other pictures in the Visual Communications Department at the Hebrew University's Betzalel Institute of Art in Jerusalem. Someone brought it to the attention of External-Relations Director Eli Hazan of the Likud party.

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev agreed with Hazan that if the picture was of Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog or a leftist, legal action would already be underway. Addressing Education Minister Naftali Bennett, she added, "I say it's time that you place the boundary between art and incitement, and halt the budget to Bezalel."