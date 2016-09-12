UN to fund 'blacklist' of Israeli companies

The United Nations is set to vote next week to fund a "blacklist" of Israeli and international companies operating in Jerusalem, the Golan Heights and in Judea and Samaria.

The vote, which will take place in the Fifth Committee which oversees the UN's budget and administration, will authorize funding for the UN's Human Rights Council to compile the list. The intent to create the list, which is expected to be utilized by Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activists for anti-Israel activities, caused an international uproar when it was announced last March.

