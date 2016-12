09:26 Reported News Briefs Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16 Rabbi: 'The leadership needs to repent' Read more



Rabbi of Amona calls on political leaders to return the "Amona Clause" to the Regulation Law. "What they planned for Amona is ridiculous." ► ◄ Last Briefs