An 18-year-old terrorist from the Samarian Palestinian Authority town of Kalkilye, armed with a knife, was eliminated Thursday morning, when he tried to stab a Border Police officer at the Tapuach Junction.
09:25
News BriefsKislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16
Tapuach Junction terrorist eliminated
