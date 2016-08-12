IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 8, 5777 , 08/12/16

Tapuach Junction terrorist eliminated

An 18-year-old terrorist from the Samarian Palestinian Authority town of Kalkilye, armed with a knife, was eliminated Thursday morning, when he tried to stab a Border Police officer at the Tapuach Junction.

