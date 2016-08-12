Terror attempt at Tapuah Junction

A terrorist arrived at the junction and tried to stab soldiers at the scene. He was neutralized.

A terrorist attempted Thursday morning to attack and stab soldiers standing at the Tapuah Junction bus stop. The terrorist was shot and killed immediately. There were no reports of casualties.

The initial investigation by police revealed that the terrorist, an 18-year-old from Kalkiliya, had aroused the suspicions of Border police at the junction. He got off a bus and began running quickly towards them.

The soldiers first warned the suspect to stop but he did not stop and even took out a knife and began running towards them. They opened fire and neutralized him.