PM: It's important that Amona residents won't move far

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu conceded, Monday, that the coalition's "regulation package" for Judea and Samaria means that residents of the Samarian Jewish community of Amona will have to move. He told the meeting of his Likud Knesset faction, that it was important that they will only have to move 100 to 180 meters from their homes when they are evicted under a Supreme Court order.

Saying he was concerned about other "Amonas", Netanyahu called on the party's MKs and ministers to "exercise restraint and show national responsibility, especially at this time. I say that for the good of the settlement enterprise and the state of Israel." The prime minister said he made the same request of other coalition leaders. He described the current period as politically sensitive, but the coalition was strong.