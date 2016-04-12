Report: Dahlan accused of poisoning Arafat

An internal document of the Palestinian Authority's investigation into the 2004 death of Chairman Yasser Arafat blames former Gaza strongman Mohammed Dahlan for poisoning Arafat, according to Channel 10 Television. The document says members of a foreign delegation admitted to switching poison for Arafat's medicine when he was hospitalized in Paris.

The report comes weeks after PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas promised he would reveal who poisoned Arafat during his Fatah faction's convention in Ramallah. He has accused Dahlan - an exiled leadership rival - of being responsible for Fatah's fall to Hamas in the 2007 civil war in Gaza. Dahlan is also accused of trying to recruit officers and commanders from the PA's presidential institutions as moles ahead of a military coup in the PA portions of Judea and Samaria.

