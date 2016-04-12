Who poisoned Arafat?

A commission of inquiry appointed by the Palestinian Authority Chairman says that Arafat was poisoned by his rival Mohammed Dahlan.

An internal document of the Palestinian Authority’s investigation into the 2004 death of the PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat states that Arafat’s main rival, Mohammed Dahlan was responsible for his death.

According to a report by Channel 10, Dahlan was responsible for substituting poisonous drugs for Arafat’s medicine via a foreign delegation while Arafat was hospitalized in Paris, just prior to his death. One of the accomplices has admitted to this, according to the report.

Dahlan was also accused by Abbas of trying to recruit officers and commanders from the president’s office to act as moles in preparation for a military coup in the PA portions of Judea and Samaria.

Abbas also accused Dahlan of being responsible for the fall of Gaza into the hands of Hamas.