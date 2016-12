Amona activists have scheduled a demonstration for 8:00 Sunday evening, outside the Raanana home of Jewish Home Chairman Naftali Bennett to protest what they're calling the "disgraceful" regulation package he formulated with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

In text messages, the activists said, "Bennett has given up on Amona," and "There is nothing new at all on the right: The close deals, [and] sell out the residents - while trying to present it as an achievement."