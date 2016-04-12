'Regulation package' formulated

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Minister Naftali Bennet have formulated a comprehensive "regulation package" for Judea and Samaria. The package includes passage of the Regulation Law without the clause applying the law to existing court rulings, application of the Absentee Property Law in Amona, and creation of a "safety net" so if the Supreme Court voids the Regulation Law, the Cypriot Outline will remain in force, which will compensate the landowners via an international tribunal.

A senior coalition source told Arutz Sheva that if Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approves the package, ''It's the greatest historic judicial achievement in the history of the settlement enterprise since 1967," calling it an end to Supreme Court petitions except for the existing rulings. The source said that if the package is not accepted "We're in a coalition crisis whose end is not clear."

