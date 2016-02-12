IsraelNationalNews.com

News Briefs

  Kislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16

Israel's new ambassador to Turkey arrives in Ankara

Israel's new ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Naeh, arrived in the capital Ankara on Thursday, an Israeli embassy official said.

Naeh arrived in the morning, the official, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.



