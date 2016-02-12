Israel's new ambassador to Turkey, Eitan Naeh, arrived in the capital Ankara on Thursday, an Israeli embassy official said.
Naeh arrived in the morning, the official, who did not wish to be named, told AFP.
News BriefsKislev 2, 5777 , 02/12/16
Israel's new ambassador to Turkey arrives in Ankara
