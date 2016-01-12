IsraelNationalNews.com

  Kislev 1, 5777 , 01/12/16

Ofek Buchris to issue apology

Brigadier General Ofek Buchris will issue a letter of apology as part of a plea bargain in the sex-offense case against him.

The letter is expected to include acceptance of responsibility for his actions.



