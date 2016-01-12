Buchris to publish letter of apology

Brigadier-General Ofek Buchris is due to publish a letter of apology as part of a plea bargain arrangement over sexual harrasment charges.

Brigadier-General Ofek Buchris, who is due to sign a plea bargain agreement over sexual harrasment charges against him, will release a letter of apology, in correspondence with his lawyers, to those who complained against him

In the letter, Buchris is expected to admit to the facts included in the revised indictment which will be brought against him after the plea bargain agreement and will take responsibility for his actions.

The letter of apology will be published in accordance with the demands of the military prosecution as part of the plea bargain agreement which is developing between the sides.

According to recent reports, Buchris will confess to having had illicit relations with a subordinate but the clause regarding rape will be erased from the indictment.

Buchris will not serve time in jail but will be demoted and be given a suspended sentence.