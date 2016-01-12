Report: Obama leaning against last-minute Israel move

President Barack Obama has nearly ruled out any major last-ditch effort to put pressure on Israel over stalled peace negotiations with the Palestinian Authority, according to anonymous United States officials cited on Thursday by the Associated Press. The officials say Obama is highly unlikely to either give a major speech or supporting a United Nations resolution on a peace deal, which would have been perceived as constraining Israel's negotiating hand while strengthening the PA argument on the world stage. Officials left open the possibility that Obama could address the issue in a more limited way.

Chairman Ed Royce of the House Foreign Relations Affairs Committeesaid there's a problem with Obama's unpredictability. He explained, "If you are heavily signaling that you're not going to oppose and veto U.N. Security Council resolutions that seek to impose one-sided solutions, the consequence is others will take your measure, and the momentum will build, given the natural attitudes at the U.N." This week, the House passed a non-binding bill urging the president to continue blocking resolutions that attempt to impose preconditions on a peace deal.