Report: Obama won't force a peace plan before he leaves

President Obama is not likely to take last-minute action against Israel before leaving office, a new report indicates.

US President Barack Obama will almost certainly not pressure Israel to advance a peace process with the Palestinians during his final weeks in office, a new report claims.

AP reported that it had obtained information from “US officials” that Obama had no intention of shaking Israel up with a new peace plan before he steps down.

According to the officials, Obama had been considering over the past year to make a final grand statement - whether in the form of a speech or through support for a UN resolution - urging a renewed peace plan between Israel and the Palestinians.

Apparently, however, the unexpected election of Donald Trump caused Obama to change his mind.

According to the report, Trump, who has hinted at closer ties with Israel and enjoys a large pro-Israel constituency, would be likely to reject any anti-Israel stance that Obama puts on the table, forcing a public confrontation against Obama’s prospective policy - and tarnishing Obama’s image as “neutral arbiter.”

The White House declined to comment on the reports.