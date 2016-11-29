Identity of Tekoa fatality disclosed

It was disclosed, Tuesday evening, that the boy whose bicycle was hit by a police car in the square at the entrance to the Judean Jewish community of Tekoa was 10-year-old Tekoa resident Chen Bloch.

A statement by a community spokeswoman said, "Chen was an excellent student and loved very much by his friends, gentle, and very sensitive to his environment. During the last few days he was preparing [school] work that dealt with the caution on the roads, ahead of the start of his volunteering with Zahav (Caution on the Roads crossing guards -ed.)."