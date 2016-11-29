7-year-old riding bicycle killed by police car in Gush Etzion

A seven-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed a short while ago after being hit by a police car while riding his bike in Gush Etzion.

Medics were forced to confirm the child’s death.

MDA paramedic Elad Benstein described the scene: “When I arrived I saw a boy lying under a car, and near him was his bicycle.”

“He was without signs of life, and we were forced to announce his death at the scene.”

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.