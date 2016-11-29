Migron residents go to support Amona

Families from the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Migron went to the nearby community of Amona, Tuesday evening, to show support for Amona residents in their struggle to stay where they are despite a Supreme Court order to uproot them by December 25th.

The Migron residents called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "to stop carrying out decisions to destroy the settlement enterprise and to start to carry out the promises that were given to build the settlement enterprise but have not been carried out as of today."

