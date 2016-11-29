Rabbi Eliyahu: The Arabs will, one day, flee Samaria

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu called on the government and the courts to reverse their decision to evacuate Amona.

Residents of Migron came Tuesday night to the town of Amona to show support for the residents whose homes are scheduled to be destroyed in less than a month.

The residents of Migron called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu "to put an end to the destructive decisions against our communities and begin to fulfill his promise to build in the settlements, as he has not done until now."

Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, was also on hand. He said: "When we established Tzfat, all the Arabs ran away. Nobody knew why, but they fled. Why [did they flee]? Because that was what the Lord wanted. The day will also come when the Arabs here [in Samaria] will flee, and not one of them will remain."

"Whoever raises a hand against Amona [also] raises a hand against our forefather Abraham." Rabbi Eliyahu continued. "Even the judges need a lot of prayer."

"The struggle here is [about] Jerusalem; where [we pray], justice will prevail." he added. "The justice of the High Court is justice without oversight," and is thus not true justice.