President Reuven Rivlin urged Chairman Moshe Kahlon of the Kulanu party, Tuesday evening, not to pass the initial reading to ban the use of loudspeakers for the call to prayer at mosques between 11pm and 7am, according to Channel 10 Television.

Earlier in the day, Rivlin hosted an interfaith gathering where it was said that the law was not needed to solve the problem of excess noise during those hours.