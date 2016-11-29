Rivlin actively works to stop Muezzin Law

In an unusual move for a president, Rivlin takes active steps to ensure Muezzin Law does not pass preliminary reading.

President Rivlin talked by telephone this evening with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon - and urged him not to pass the Muezzin Law tomorrow in preliminary reading, according to Channel 10.

Rivlin, who is adamantly opposed to the Law, requested from Kahlon that he allow the members of his party, Kulanu, freedom of vote on a preliminary reading of the Law expected to take place tomorrow.

In so doing, Rivlin took the rare step for the office of president of becoming involved in specific political processes. The move is especially unique in light of the fact that PM Netanyahu has announced that he supports the Law.

In any event, Kahlon will no doubt find it hard to answer the President’s request, in that allowing members of his party freedom of vote implies breaking coalition discipline.

Only recently, Kahlon was compelled to instruct his faction to vote for the Regulation Law despite the opposition of some members, in order not to break coalition discipline on the eve of talks over the budget.

The Kulanu faction has refused to indicate how they will vote tomorrow. The President’s office refused to address the matter.