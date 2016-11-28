IsraelNationalNews.com

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 27, 5777 , 28/11/16

120 Religious Zionist rabbis: Go defend Amona

120 senior rabbis in the Religious Zionist movement called on the public, Monday, to go to the Samarian Jewish community of Amona to protect its residents from being uprooted under a Supreme Court order by December 25th.

The rabbis called for passage of a bill to normalize unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. In the absence of that law, the rabbis called on people to engage in non-violent resistance on the day the eviction order is carried out. The Amona task force said it was ready to take in thousands of supporters.



