Rabbis urge: "Rise up and resist the evacuation!"

120 senior rabbis representing a variety of communities and institutions have made a united call for the public to come to Amona to resist the anticipated evacuation.

The declaration’s signatories are from all ends of the religious spectrum, including Rabbi Haim Druckman, head of the Bnei Akiva yeshivas, the rabbi of Ramat Gan, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, the rabbi of Safed Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu; the rabbi of Kiryat Arba Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Shlomo Aviner, head of Ateret Cohanim Yeshiva, Tzohar chairman Rabbi David Stav. and pre-military academy head Rabbi Eli Sadan, the rabbi of the Old City of Jerusalem Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl, and the head of Yeshivat Maaleh Adumim Rabbi Nachum Rabinowitz.

“We call on all those who can to come and stay in the community. Our presences will give strength to the residents and be a clear declaration to the decision-makers that we are with the residents of Amona in every way during this difficult time, and we will continue to be with them until the Regulation Law is enacted, and Amona is saved," the rabbis wrote.

They added that "if, heaven forbid, the day comes for an expulsion, we urge the public to continue living in the community, and protesting vigorously the destruction of the community, through passive resistance and non-violence".

The rabbis call on the prime minister to "stop immediately this terrible and unnecessary destruction. The coming days are crucial for the future of Amona and the future of Jewish settlement. The Knesset is sitting on the pot. They have the ability to pass a law that would save the town from destruction. This is no time is to be silent, either towards God or towards our fellow human beings.

All men and women should cry to God and stimulate God’s grace to save the town and its inhabitants. "

The Campaign for Amona commented that "after reading the rabbis’ declaration, we are prepared to receive thousands of citizens come to help prevent the evacuation. We continue to call the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Justice, and the Minister of Education to do moe than just talk and to move now to pass the ‘Regulation Law.’ Today it is clearer than ever that Amona will not fall again."