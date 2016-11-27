MK Tibi refuses to call arson terror

Member of Knesset Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) said, Sunday evening, that the circumstances of recent incidents of arson in Israel must be investigated, that those who committed the acts are mean and that sights of charred houses, evicted families and the scorched earth hurts him as it hurts for every Israeli, but when asked if he described the deeds as terrorism, he replied in the negative.

Interviewed by Channel 1 government television, Tibi explained the refusal initially by not willing to accept the terminology of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Later in the interview, he was asked whether the fact that scores of Arab suspects, some of them Palestinian Authority residents, have been arrested in the case does not imply that this is terrorism. he said that at the beginning of a wave of fires it was argued that this is a direct result of the weather, but later rumors started that it was nationalisticly-motivated arson, and it was called "pyromaniac."