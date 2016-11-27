MK Tibi refuses to call arson attacks 'terrorism'

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) has refused to call the arson attacks which forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate from their homes in Haifa 'terrorism.'

Tibi called for an investigation into the fires in an interview with Channel 1, Sunday. He also said that the fires harmed all Israelis, Jew and Arab alike, When asked if the acts of arson constituted terrorism his answer was that they do not, however.

Tibi explained his refusal as his rejection of the terminology used by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Later on in the interview he stated that he condemned the actions of the arsonists, buut again refused to label their actions as terrorism.

The interviewer asked whether the fact that the suspects who have been arrested are Arab, and that a number of them were from Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, was not evidence that the fires were acts of terrorism. Tibi noted that the first wave of fires were initially blamed on the weather, which was dry and windy, and that the rumors of arson by 'pyromaniacs' only spread later.