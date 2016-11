Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said, Sunday, there was no macro-economic damage from the wave of fires that began last week.

Speaking before the cabinet meeting, the treasurer said his ministry was working on a number of fronts to address losses suffered in the fires, whether or not they were caused by arson. As a resident of Haifa, Kahlon thanked those involved in the firefighting effort and praised the decision to evacuate 80,000 people from the city.

