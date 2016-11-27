Finance Minister: Fires won't cause long-term economic damage

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) explained his relief plan for citizens affected by the recent wildfires at a special cabinet meeting Sunday.

The Finance Minister began by praising the nation's response to the fires. "As a citizen and a resident of Haifa, I first want to thank the security forces - the firefighters, the police, the air force, and everyone who participated in this task."

"The person who made the decision to evacuate the residents should be written in the golden book [of heroes]." Kahlon said. "I also had to evacuate from my home. The government responded quickly, and because of this there were no significant casualties. I think it was a courageous decision, not an easy one to make. The mayor was also involved [in making the decision], and it turned out to be the correct [one]."

"We're working on three levels as part of an emergency operation under Shai Babad." he explained. "The first circle includes assessors in the field, who already began work on Friday. Today there are hundred of assessors, engineers, and property tax professionals in the field under the leadership of Moshe Asher, the head of the tax authority."

"The second level is the national circuit in front of the nation." he went on. "The Finance Ministry, together with the property tax fund, the capital market authority, and insurance companies, made the decision to respond to everyone. After we receive the assessments from the relative bodies on whether [the damage] was caused by natural means or by arson, we will provide answers for everyone. One of the first steps we made yesterday was to release 21 million shekels (about $5.4 million). That money was already available this morning. Approximate;y 15 million shekels (about $3.9 million) was earmarked to cover the [municipal] expenses of the mayors [of affected towns and cities], and another 6 million shekels (about $1.5 million), 2,500 shekels per person ($645) will be earmarked for the people can't go home. The earlier limit of $10,000 per family has been rescinded. [They will receive 2,500 shekels per child] for up to 8 children."

"The third level is the macroeconomic level." he added. "Yesterday I met with Chief Economist Yoel Naveh to discuss the macroeconomic implications, and there will be no serious harm from the macroeconomic standpoint, so on that front we can relax."