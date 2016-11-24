A-G: Reasonable suspicion will lead to submarine probe

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said, Thursday morning, that he will order a criminal investigation if a check of alleged improprieties in the purchase of German submarines produces a reasonable suspicion of a crime.

Speaking at a Haifa University judicial conference, Mandelblit repeated his opposition to the Normalization Law for unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, including a clause on the Samarian Jewish community of Amona, which faces uprooting under a Supreme Court order. Asked if he would step down if the law passes, he said he would try to find a solution. After he finished speaking, the school was evacuated due to fire in the area.