Mandelblit: I oppose regulation law irrespective of Amona

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit says he opposes Regulation Law irrespective of Amona, may open criminal investigation on submarines.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit spoke at the conference opening the legal year at Haifa University.

Mandelblit referred to the decision to direct the police to open an investigation into the submarine affair.

"All people are equal before the law and nobody is above the law," stated Mandelblit. "I decided to open an investigation into the submarine affair after I received new information from Major General Meni Yitzhaki.

Mandelblit added that "If this investigation reveals that there is a reasonable suspicion of a criminal offense then we will open a criminal investigation."

The Attorney-General was asked whether, should the Regulation Law pass, he will resign his office.

He responded by saying,"I am trying to find solutions to the issue. I will fight with all my might for my viewpoint to prevail. I am against the entire law irrespective of Amona."

At the end of Mandelblit's speech the conference was interrupted after a directive was issued to evacuate the Haifa university due to fires raging in the area.