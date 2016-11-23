Oshra Azariya, the mother of Elor Azariya, an IDF soldier on trial for shooting a wounded Arab terrorist, fainted at a military court in Jaffa during the final hearing in the case.
Mother of Elor Azariya collapses during final hearing
