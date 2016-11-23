10:04 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Mother of Elor Azariya collapses during final hearing Oshra Azariya, the mother of Elor Azariya, an IDF soldier on trial for shooting a wounded Arab terrorist, fainted at a military court in Jaffa during the final hearing in the case. Read more







