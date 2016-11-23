Watch: Elor Azariya's mother collapses during final hearing

Mother of soldier accused of manslaughter after shooting wounded terrorist collapses in court, is evacuated to hospital.





As the IDF court in Jaffa held its final hearing in the case of Elor Azariya, a soldier accused of manslaughter after he shot a wounded Arab terrorist in Hevron, the court room became the scene of drama from an unexpected source when the mother of the accused suddenly collapsed.

Minutes into Wednesday’s hearing, Oshra Azariya suddenly fainted in the court room. An ambulance was called and she was quickly rushed of the building and evacuated to a local hospital.

Lawyers for the defense and the army prosecutor made their closing arguments on Wednesday for a trial that has drawn intense public interest and divided the country.

Following today’s hearing, the court will deliberate and reconvene in three weeks to present its ruling in the most highly anticipated court decision in years.