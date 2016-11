(AFP) - President-elect Donald Trump said, Tuesday, that he would "love" to clinch a deal to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority despite the checkered history of US attempts to do so.

Interviewed by the New York Times, Trump said, "I would love to be the one who made peace with Israel and the Palestinians. That would be such a great achievement." A Times reporter tweeted that Trump also suggested that his son-in-law Jared Kushner could help broker a peace deal.